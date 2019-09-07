Nectar (NEC) Price Hits $0.0896 on Exchanges

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $123.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $51.55 and $10.39. In the last week, Nectar has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021166 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002049 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00148182 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,559.04 or 1.00724821 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003483 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002437 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000406 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

