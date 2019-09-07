Neblio (NEBL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $151,576.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $151,576.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00004630 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Binance, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00028270 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011069 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,524,565 coins and its circulating supply is 14,846,250 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

