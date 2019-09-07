Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $184,058,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $12,823,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,487,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,834,000 after acquiring an additional 819,965 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,533,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,508,000 after acquiring an additional 596,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 910,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,450,000 after acquiring an additional 521,088 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

