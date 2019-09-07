Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $55.01 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Yum! Brands worth $55,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,717.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,002.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,091 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.21. 1,194,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,770. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.16.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Several analysts have commented on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

