Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NATH opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $69.90. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $91.94. The firm has a market cap of $288.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.21.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter worth $312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,718,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

