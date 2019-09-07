NaPoleonX Market Capitalization Tops $5.79 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. One NaPoleonX token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $119,439.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00213739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.01274032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00087370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NaPoleonX Token Profile

NaPoleonX launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,874,751 tokens. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

