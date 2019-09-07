MUSE Hits Market Cap of $4.50 Million (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One MUSE coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC on major exchanges. MUSE has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $1,360.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MUSE has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MUSE alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001060 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About MUSE

MUSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here . MUSE’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . The official website for MUSE is soundac.io

MUSE Coin Trading

MUSE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.