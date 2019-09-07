M&T Bank Corp Sells 403 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 230.3% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 70.5% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.21.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $425.72. 625,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $272.91 and a 52 week high of $428.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.67.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

