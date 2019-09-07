M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,010 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 128.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the second quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,013. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

