M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,138 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 535,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 226,632 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1,584.7% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 637,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 599,754 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 906,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 602,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

AMX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.53. 1,491,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,227. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

