M&T Bank Corp Has $3.46 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,498,000 after acquiring an additional 162,203 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 287,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 55.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $495,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,129,282. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,102. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.