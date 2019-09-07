M&T Bank Corp Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,048,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,826,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,210,000 after purchasing an additional 93,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,267,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 866,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,530,000 after purchasing an additional 85,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 74,115 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEX news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 85,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $14,390,433.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 258,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,380,821. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 28,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.72, for a total value of $4,886,131.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,407.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,229 shares of company stock valued at $25,975,905. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Shares of IEX traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $168.85. 418,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,391. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.83. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $173.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

