M&T Bank Corp Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 63.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $554.09. The company had a trading volume of 360,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $335.29 and a twelve month high of $567.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 price objective on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.21.

In other Equinix news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.78, for a total value of $1,754,347.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total transaction of $198,763.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,710.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.