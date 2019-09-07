M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 215.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,562,000 after acquiring an additional 907,658 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,397,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,879,000 after acquiring an additional 501,605 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,160,000 after acquiring an additional 355,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,189,000 after acquiring an additional 310,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 280.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,493,000 after acquiring an additional 279,774 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE HCA traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $126.10. 1,443,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,908. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $4,560,434.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,733,793.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.10 per share, with a total value of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.