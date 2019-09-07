M&T Bank Corp Buys 3,735 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,097,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,738,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,090,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,614 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000.

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $32.00. 2,526,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22.

