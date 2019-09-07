M&T Bank Corp Acquires 22,259 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,259 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,769,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,987,000 after acquiring an additional 387,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,615,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,434,000 after purchasing an additional 278,988 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,048,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,983,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,127,000 after purchasing an additional 604,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,903. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.23. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $94.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

