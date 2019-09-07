MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

MRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MRC Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.89.

MRC stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. 2,816,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,333. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.09.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). MRC Global had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. MRC Global’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 24.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 438,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 312.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 28,671 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 12.9% in the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 228,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 141,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

