Morpheus Labs Hits Market Capitalization of $6.20 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $6.20 million and $720,779.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00215734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.01278808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00087058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016814 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

