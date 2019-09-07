Morgan Stanley Lowers Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $157.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.85.

Shares of SPG opened at $151.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average of $167.89. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $145.42 and a fifty-two week high of $191.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,504,000 after buying an additional 2,298,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,782,000 after buying an additional 788,111 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,953,000 after buying an additional 598,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,088,000 after buying an additional 576,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,441,000 after buying an additional 507,345 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

