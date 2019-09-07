Morgan Stanley Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $124.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.25.

CE opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.92. Celanese has a 12-month low of $82.91 and a 12-month high of $118.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Celanese by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

