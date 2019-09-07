Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $291,335.48 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.44, for a total transaction of $291,335.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MDB stock opened at $140.63 on Friday. Mongodb Inc has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.60.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp set a $188.00 price target on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Mongodb in the second quarter worth $297,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Mongodb in the second quarter worth $6,803,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Mongodb in the first quarter worth $82,626,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mongodb in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mongodb in the second quarter worth $578,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

