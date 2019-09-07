Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. Sells 2,017 Shares

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $303,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,615,242.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $9.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,234. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 0.15. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.60.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Nomura set a $76.00 target price on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mongodb in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 1,638.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.