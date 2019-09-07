Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. Sells 2,017 Shares

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $303,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,615,242.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MDB traded down $9.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,234. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 0.15. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.60.
Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 1,638.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mongodb
MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Article: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.