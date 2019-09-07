Monero (XMR) Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. Monero has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $60.78 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $77.22 or 0.00743998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Cryptomate, Huobi and SouthXchange. During the last week, Monero has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005685 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003861 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,196,070 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, Exrates, Tux Exchange, CoinEx, Liquid, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, Bitlish, DragonEX, Livecoin, Coinut, B2BX, Cryptopia, Coinbe, TradeOgre, Instant Bitex, BTC Trade UA, Bithumb, Ovis, Binance, Graviex, Bitbns, Coinroom, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptomate, OKEx, Bittrex, HitBTC, Nanex, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, BitBay, Coindeal, Gate.io, Crex24, Bisq, Bitfinex, Exmo, BTC-Alpha and Kraken. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.