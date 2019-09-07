Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Trading 16.6% Higher

Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK)’s share price traded up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.43, 203,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 341% from the average session volume of 46,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.49.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig acquired 6,000 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $42,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,211,000.

About Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

