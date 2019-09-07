ModulTrade (MTRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $93,039.00

ModulTrade (CURRENCY:MTRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, ModulTrade has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. ModulTrade has a market capitalization of $93,039.00 and approximately $328.00 worth of ModulTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModulTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ModulTrade

ModulTrade was first traded on November 28th, 2017. ModulTrade’s total supply is 78,125,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,793,319 tokens. ModulTrade’s official website is modultrade.com . ModulTrade’s official Twitter account is @ModulTrade and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ModulTrade

ModulTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModulTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModulTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ModulTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

