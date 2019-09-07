Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Receives $43.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MINI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MINI opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $150.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MINI. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Mobile Mini by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 119.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 565.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

