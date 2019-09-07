MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $7.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.59.
CDEV opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.
In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,084.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,433.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 24.8% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 58,105 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
