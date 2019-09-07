MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $7.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.59.

CDEV opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,084.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,433.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 24.8% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 58,105 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

