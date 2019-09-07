Mizuho Upgrades DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) to Neutral

Mizuho upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISCO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised DISCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

DSCSY stock opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

