Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ING. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 21.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.31. ING Groep NV has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep NV will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.15 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

