Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $68,000 Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDOT. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth $53,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Green Dot from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Green Dot from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Dot to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

Green Dot stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $278.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 10.81%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.