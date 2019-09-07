Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spark Therapeutics were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONCE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,533,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,272,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCE opened at $101.07 on Friday. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $114.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.50 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.92.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

