Mithril Hits Market Capitalization of $12.39 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, LBank, BitForex and FCoin. In the last week, Mithril has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $12.39 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006805 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010161 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,279,402 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, LBank, Ethfinex, DigiFinex, FCoin, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bithumb, CoinExchange and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.