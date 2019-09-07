Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $3.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Shares of MU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.97. 18,728,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,672,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $49.64.

In other news, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $29,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,735 shares of company stock worth $2,736,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,570,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,599,000 after purchasing an additional 115,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,631,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $463,429,000 after purchasing an additional 229,817 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

