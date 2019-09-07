Michael P. Duffy Sells 5,604 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $115,442.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LNTH traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $22.51. 243,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,567. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $847.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.72 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Lantheus by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lantheus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 1.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Lantheus by 4.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CJS Securities raised shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.