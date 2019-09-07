Michael Gene Barnes Acquires 6,000 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,055,990 shares in the company, valued at $55,264,091.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiptree alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,798 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,962.26.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 9,366 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $64,063.44.

On Monday, August 26th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 13,806 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $91,533.78.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 24,900 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $168,075.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,565 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $30,676.80.

On Friday, August 16th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 12,083 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $79,264.48.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 7,887 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $51,580.98.

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 3,648 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $23,821.44.

On Monday, August 12th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 7,118 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $46,409.36.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 3,700 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $23,939.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. 3,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,547. The company has a market cap of $241.52 million, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. Tiptree Inc has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tiptree by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tiptree by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,455,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.