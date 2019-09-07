Metronome Price Hits $0.58 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Metronome has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $69,434.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $5.60 and $13.77.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00214543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.01284387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,264,211 coins and its circulating supply is 9,502,087 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $18.94, $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $13.77, $24.68, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60, $33.94 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.