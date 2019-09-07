Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.29.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,972. Merus has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.