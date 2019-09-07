Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Meritor stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Meritor has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.32.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Meritor had a return on equity of 83.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritor news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $553,205.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Meritor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the second quarter valued at $36,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,499,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 43,865 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 67.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,167,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after acquiring an additional 471,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Meritor by 2,068.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,070 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

