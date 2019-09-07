Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.03

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.03 and last traded at $120.03, with a volume of 184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.85.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Merck KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

