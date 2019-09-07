Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.03

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.03 and last traded at $120.03, with a volume of 184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.85.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Merck KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

