Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) is MayTech Global Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MayTech Global Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Mercadolibre accounts for approximately 5.6% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth $508,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 32.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 97.3% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $597.79. 184,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,491. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $621.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.58. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $257.52 and a one year high of $698.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -729.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $563.00 to $750.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $615.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $561.01 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $560.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.63.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

