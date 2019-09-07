MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.00

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and traded as high as $5.35. MEG Energy shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 1,390,737 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -8.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.23.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,423.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,033.23.

About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

