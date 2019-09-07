MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.00

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and traded as high as $5.35. MEG Energy shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 1,390,737 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -8.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.23.
In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,423.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,033.23.
About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)
MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.
