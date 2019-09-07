MediBloc [QRC] (MED) Hits Market Cap of $19.65 Million

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. MediBloc [QRC] has a total market cap of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC] has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,457.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.01665799 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.14 or 0.02832767 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00659753 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00742290 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010186 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00063613 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00446245 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008717 BTC.
MediBloc [QRC] Profile
MediBloc [QRC] Token Trading
MediBloc [QRC] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
