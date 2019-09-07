MediBloc [QRC] (MED) Hits Market Cap of $19.65 Million

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. MediBloc [QRC] has a total market cap of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC] has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,457.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.01665799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.14 or 0.02832767 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00659753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00742290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00446245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008717 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC] Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC]’s official website is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc [QRC] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

