McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading Down 7.7%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares were down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.91, approximately 5,643,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 2,693,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of analysts have commented on MUX shares. ValuEngine raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McEwen Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The firm has a market cap of $691.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 55.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after buying an additional 466,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 45,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 851.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,017,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 910,279 shares in the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

