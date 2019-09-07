McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 137 ($1.79) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCarthy & Stone to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 137.50 ($1.80).

Get McCarthy & Stone alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCarthy & Stone has a 1-year low of GBX 109.90 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 145.60 ($1.90). The stock has a market capitalization of $735.60 million and a P/E ratio of 18.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.52.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.