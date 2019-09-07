MASTERNET Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,077.00 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. MASTERNET has a market capitalization of $15,077.00 and approximately $322.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MASTERNET has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MASTERNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00214061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.01278607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00087071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016855 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH . The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

