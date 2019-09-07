Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42,858.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $221,219.00 and $42,858.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

