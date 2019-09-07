Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up to $24.03

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.54, but opened at $24.03. Marvell Technology Group shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 8,954,737 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $28.00 price target on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.40 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.
The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $6,895,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $238,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 393,057 shares of company stock worth $9,991,796. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
