Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up to $24.03

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.54, but opened at $24.03. Marvell Technology Group shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 8,954,737 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $28.00 price target on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.40 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $6,895,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $238,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 393,057 shares of company stock worth $9,991,796. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

