Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.

MSLH has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Numis Securities boosted their price target on Marshalls from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marshalls presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 506.67 ($6.62).

Marshalls stock opened at GBX 674 ($8.81) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 651.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 632.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.07. Marshalls has a one year low of GBX 402.80 ($5.26) and a one year high of GBX 712 ($9.30).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

In other Marshalls news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 118,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total value of £804,601.42 ($1,051,354.27).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

