Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 97 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,477 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 6.2% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.11.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,238,720. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.00. 4,086,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,323. The company has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

