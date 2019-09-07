Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)’s share price rose 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.43, approximately 350,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 431,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.51 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Manitowoc by 20.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Manitowoc by 16.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Manitowoc by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Manitowoc by 34.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Manitowoc by 7.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

